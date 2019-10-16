ZOOBOO brings four nights of Halloween fun to Fresno Chaffee Zoo
CONTRIBUTED

Fresno – Families are invited to a night of not-too-scary fun at ZooBoo at Fresno Chaffee Zoo. Tickets to this fall celebration are on sale now with four nights to choose from: Friday, October 18; Saturday, October 19; Friday, October 25; or Saturday, October 26. Each event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kid-friendly activities include trick-or-treating, a hay maze, a chance to meet animal ambassadors, a costume parade, and music and dancing. For an extra fee, guests can play fall carnival games with prizes.

Tickets can be purchased at www.fresnochaffeezoo.org, by visiting the Zoo’s admission booth, or by calling 559-498-5921 M-F from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event does sell out, so advance purchase is recommended. Admission prices are as follows.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo Members:

Adult: $16

Child (ages 2 -11yrs): $14

Non-Members:

Adults, In Advance: $18

Child (ages 2 -11yrs), In Advance: $16

Adults, Day of: $20

Child (ages 2 -11yrs), Day Of: $18

Children 1yr and under are FREE

