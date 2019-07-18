Young at Art Exhibition and Opening Reception at Arts Visalia

In August 2019, Arts Visalia presents the annual Young at Art exhibition. Young at Art is an exhibition featuring the artworks of participants in Arts Visalia’s summer children’s Young at Art classes. Each artist will have at least one piece in the exhibit for each class.
This summer’s series of classes focused on what makes everybody connected and the things students’ value. Students were challenged by a series of questions: “How do people label you? What is it that you love about yourself? How are you emotionally connected to art? What makes everybody a hero?” A reflection on positive affirmations art brings to each student. Not only did each class support the emotional connection to art, but also incorporated the seven elements of art and principles of design and their connection to the histories of art and artists’ disciplines.
The Young at Art summer children’s classes lead students to learn different disciplines each week, for a total of 6 weeks of art: paper mache, ceramics and sculpture, painting, printmaking, collage, and drawing. The wide variety of talent is remarkable. Don’t miss out on the most popular exhibit of the year.
The Young at Art exhibition will be displayed July 31st through August 30th, with an opening reception on First Friday, August 2nd, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The exhibition is sponsored in part by United Way of Tulare County, the City of Visalia Measure N, Carolyn Kruse Foundation, Bank of the Sierra, Breakfast Lions Club, Board of Supervisors Step-Up, Valley PBS, and the California Arts Council.
In September 2019, Arts Visalia will display the Embodying Hazel exhibition. The Embodying Hazel exhibition places a twist on the conventional artist exhibition where one artist shows work of multiple models or subjects. This exhibition showcases artwork featuring the same model, but from various artists.
Hazel Vellichor was born and raised in Visalia. She has spent the last three years working with local photographers and artists to develop her skills as a model as well as theirs as artists. The exhibition is an opportunity to celebrate the talent she has been fortunate enough to collaborate with, as well as to showcase the very wide range of art a single model can inspire. Hazel is also a part of Arts Visalia’s monthly figure drawing workshops.
Arts Visalia’s Young Imaginations Gallery will display the artworks of the Arts Visalia Young at Art classes, the Goshen Family Center Art Program, and the VUSD Crowley Summer Art Program.
Arts Visalia’s Fall class enrollment forms are available at Arts Visalia and online at artsvisalia.org.
Arts Visalia Visual Art Gallery and gift shop is open from noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and is located at 214 East Oak Avenue, Visalia, California 93291. For more information on all Arts Visalia events and available classes visit our website at artsvisalia.org or call the gallery at (559) 739-0905.
