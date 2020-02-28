20 years in Hanford

The Hanford Sentinel is looking back at some of the biggest, most memorable and moments in Hanford that defined the first 20 years of the century.
From the year 2000 when the world was concerned about the Y2K hysteria, to how the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001 affected the city of Hanford and Lemoore and rest of Kings County.
In July of 2001, Salmon’s Furniture in Downtown Hanford caught fure.
Here is an excerpt from the story that ran in 2018 that recalls the Salmon’s Fire.
As you walk into Salmon’s Furniture in downtown Hanford you are welcomed by a brick water fountain, but what you may not know is that fountain is made from bricks that were recovered when the previous building burned down.
“This is all we have left of the old store,” owner Craig Johnson said.
It was July 10, 2001, coming off one if its best-selling years and in the throes of an expensive remodel, that Salmon’s Furniture Galleries, a 35,000 square-foot store at 112 E. Seventh St., caught fire
“Business was unbelievable,” Johnson said. “Ten days after the biggest year we had ever, we were [down] to the ground.”
New carpet, awnings and a nearly-completed new roof were set ablaze after sparks from a worker’s saw caught the ceiling on fire and eventually spread to the whole store, filled with mattresses and other furniture.
Johnson said there was nothing left of the building. Still, it took the insurance companies three months to declare it a “total loss,” he said; not the mention the money he had already put into the remodel that would never be recuperated.
“It probably took about five to 10 years of my life away,” Johnson said. “If you think these things are easy, they’re not.”
In 2004, the community paid tribute to Otis Vincent Tolbert who was killed during the attacks on Sept. 11 at the Pentagon. In 2004, the highway between 18th Avenue and 25th Avenue near Lemoore Naval Air Station was dedicated to him by having a sign bear Tolbert's name, representing a symbolic path of his life that makes Lemoore High School his alma mater and a Navy career his achievement.
The ceremony was an acknowledgment of two resolutions both by the state Senate and the Kings County Board of Supervisors which officially named the highway.
Tolbert graduated from Lemoore High School in 1980, where he was a track and field star. He played football at California State University, Fresno, and graduated with a degree in criminal justice in 1985. He subsequently joined the Navy. After a series of assignments and deployment, Tolbert advanced to the rank of lieutenant commander for the Defense Intelligence Agency.
One of the next big events that happened in Hanford was in 2005 when Imperial Dynasty closed its door after being in business since 1958.
Richard Wing, who was the owner of Imperial Dynasty said in an article in The Sentinel in 2005 that “opening the Imperial Dynasty was his way to expand and elevate his family's restaurant by creating different flavors that would appeal to their customers.
Another big happening in Hanford came in 2010 when Adventist Health opened on Nov. 8, 2010.
On Dec. 19, 2013, In-N-Out Burger opened its doors in Hanford.
On that day, eager customers were lined up bright and early for their chance to be among the first to order a Double Double and fries — served animal style, of course — at the restaurant’s 291st location.
In 2015, Kings Gun Center indoor range/showroom/educational building became operational in Hanford after a three year push.
Todd Cotta’s $1.6 million project on Park Avenue, a few blocks north of Lacey Boulevard, broke new ground as the first publicly accessible indoor shooting range in Kings County and Hanford history.
Next The Sentinel’s 20-year history publication will take a look at the opening of Costco in October of 2016.
Those are just a couple of the moments that you can relive in this special publication. SO sit back and relive some of the most important moments in Hanford since 2000 and think of what could be next over the next 20 years in Kings County.