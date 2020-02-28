20 years in Hanford

Johnson said there was nothing left of the building. Still, it took the insurance companies three months to declare it a “total loss,” he said; not the mention the money he had already put into the remodel that would never be recuperated.

“It probably took about five to 10 years of my life away,” Johnson said. “If you think these things are easy, they’re not.”

In 2004, the community paid tribute to Otis Vincent Tolbert who was killed during the attacks on Sept. 11 at the Pentagon. In 2004, the highway between 18th Avenue and 25th Avenue near Lemoore Naval Air Station was dedicated to him by having a sign bear Tolbert's name, representing a symbolic path of his life that makes Lemoore High School his alma mater and a Navy career his achievement.

The ceremony was an acknowledgment of two resolutions both by the state Senate and the Kings County Board of Supervisors which officially named the highway.

Tolbert graduated from Lemoore High School in 1980, where he was a track and field star. He played football at California State University, Fresno, and graduated with a degree in criminal justice in 1985. He subsequently joined the Navy. After a series of assignments and deployment, Tolbert advanced to the rank of lieutenant commander for the Defense Intelligence Agency.