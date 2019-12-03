For the first time, the WWE Live Supershow will be coming to Fresno.

The event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Save Mart Center.

Fans will be able to see some of their favorite wrestlers like "The Man" Becky Lynch, "Big Dog" Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, 'The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and many others.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. and start at $18. You can purchase tickets online at ticketmaster.com or at the Save Mart Center Box Office.

