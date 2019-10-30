ESPN World Championship Boxing returns to Fresno, California on Veterans Day Weekend. This historic boxing event will be the first ever held at Chukchansi Park (Grizzly Stadium) on November 9, 2019 and will include three televised cards on ESPN.
WBO super featherweight world champion Jamel "Semper Fi" Herring (20-2, 10 KO's), who is the only Marine world champion, will be making his first title defense against undefeated contender Lamont Roach Jr. (19-0-1, 7 KO's) in the main event. Starring in the co-main event is IBF #1 heavyweight contender Kubret "The Cobra" Pulev (27-1, 14 KO's), and a special attraction for this exciting card is the youngest fighter in the history of the sport ever to sign and turn pro, Gabriel Flores Jr. (15-0, 6 KO's) from nearby Stockton, California who sold out the SMG Arena by himself this past May with 10,100 people attending.
As the Fresno Veterans Day Parade is the largest in the nation, this historic boxing event will also be the largest Veterans Day promotion ever done with a major televised fight. All Veterans and active duty/reserve service members will receive up to 4 FREE tickets for them and their family to attend at no charge by visiting the Chukchansi Park box office and providing proper identification.
There will be a great Marine presence at the event as Herring will be supported by a lined walk out of Marines and an officer to greet him before he walks in to the ring. Fireworks will be displayed in the stadium and also include a flyover with jets before the anthem. Local boxing superstar and world champion Jose Ramirez will also be doing a meet and greet at the fight for fans.
The event will also serve as a fundraiser for the Fresno Police Department's PAL boxing program featuring a special ticket to the catered VIP room overlooking the fight and special seating for the fight as well as some special meet and greets. Police Chief Jerry Dyer and Captain Mark Salazar will be heavily involved in some promotional aspects of the fight!
In support of Veterans Day Weekend, fight week activities include fighters visiting the VA hospital for a meet and greet. A total of 2,000 tickets have already been provided to the VA Hospital, the Veterans Center and the local Army and Air National Guard. The event will include a donation to Valley Children's Hospitals and the fighters will make a special trip to visit them during fight week as well as providing special packages for a few families for the fight.
Additional information for this historic boxing event can be requested by emailing Promoter Rick Mirigian at rmirigian@gmail.com.
