Platinum-selling country artist Chris Janson is set to bring his high-energy show to kick off the 2019 Big Fresno Fair on Wednesday, October 2 as part of the Table Mountain Casino Concert Series presented by Coors Light and Toyota! Ticket prices are: $29, $34 and $44.
Janson is a high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, award-winning singer and songwriter, as well as the youngest living member of the Grand Ole Opry. Janson’s new song, “Good Vibes,” is the debut single from his forthcoming third studio album. His sophomore album, Everybody, produced his second No. 1 hit single, “Fix A Drink,” the chart-topping follow-up to his No. 1 debut smash “Buy Me A Boat.” His CMA-nominated song, “Drunk Girl,” won Music Row “Song of the Year” and has been called “the most important song to come out of Nashville in years.” Janson is the only artist in 2018 who opened the CMA Awards and closed out the ACM Awards, with what Rolling Stone called a “must-see performance.” Don’t miss your chance to see him perform LIVE at The Big Fresno Fair!
Then the iconic Texas creative legend himself is bringing his show…Willie Nelson & Family….to the 2019 Big Fresno Fair on Monday, October 14 as part of the Table Mountain Casino Concert Series presented by Coors Light and Toyota! Ticket prices are: $35, $45 and $55.
With a six-decade long career and 200 plus albums, Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor and activist. He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force – his newest album Ride Me Back Home will be released June 21. Don’t miss your chance to see this legend LIVE at the 2019 Big Fresno Fair!
A special pre-sale for both shows starts Tuesday, June 18 at 9 a.m. for Big Fresno Fair Fan Club Members only! The special BFF Club online only pre-sale will go from June 18 until June 24 at 11:59 p.m. during which members can purchase their tickets, PLUS get 50% off of their Fair Admission with each ticket purchase. Concert ticket and discounted admission must be purchased in the same transaction. Tickets to the general public will go on sale June 25 at 9 a.m. online only.
Know someone who is not a BFF Club Member but wants to get their tickets early? Tell them to sign up at: http://bit.ly/BFFClub19
