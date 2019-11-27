IRVINE – If you’re a big softie for Pumpkin Spice, Wienerschnitzel has something nice! Starting Friday, November 29th through Sunday, December 1st, the world’s largest hot dog chain is treating guests to a free Pumpkin Spice Dipped Cone with any purchase.

“After a long day of shopping and running around, there’s nothing better than sitting down to some hot, delicious Wienerschnitzel food,” says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. “We know the best way to top off one of our savory menu items is a cool, tasty dessert so we wanted to treat our guests to something special.”

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

The Pumpkin Spice Dipped Cone promotion will only be available this weekend at participating locations. To find a Wienerschnitzel near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and enter your city or zip in the search tool on the top right.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments