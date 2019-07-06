IRVINE – Hot Dog fans unite! Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog chain and home of America’s favorite chili dog, is celebrating its 58th anniversary with 58-cent chili dogs! On Tuesday, July 9 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., fans of “America’s Most Wanted Wiener” can enjoy Wienerschnitzel’s famous original Chili Dog or Mustard Dog for just 58-cents each!
“We’re proud to celebrate 58 years of serving not just our famous chili dogs, but 58 years of delicious memories. From hot dogs after little league games to loading up the family for a Friday night treat, we are honored to have played a role in the lives of our guests since 1961, “ said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. “We hope our fans love this 58-cent chili dog deal on July 9; it’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ for making Wienerschnitzel the household name that it is today!”
Founded in 1961 by John Galardi with a single location in Southern California, Wienerschnitzel is a pioneer of the quick-service food industry and has grown to be the world’s largest hot dog chain serving more than 120 million hot dogs a year. The family-owned company, often recognized for its iconic big red “W”, is best known for its delicious secret-recipe chili that’s smothered on hot dogs, fries and burgers.
Koegeboehn continued, “We know that Wienerschnitzel holds a special place in the hearts of our fans, many who’ve grown up with us, and we’re committed to serving up our world-famous chili dogs at a great value for many generations to come.”
