On Sunday, West Hills Lemoore was named the No. 22 seed for the upcoming regional playoffs and traveled to No. 11 Cosumnes River College for a Round 1 game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. No scores were available at presstime.
This season, West Hills College Lemoore basketball teams have been making waves in the Central Valley Conference. The postseason awards have recently recognized the outstanding achievements of both the women's and men's teams.
The Golden Eagles women's basketball team had a successful season, with two players earning All-Central Valley Conference postseason honors. Sophomore Audrey Gonzalez Alvarez and Gabriella Matlock, who played at center and guard, respectively, were recognized for their exceptional performances throughout the season.
On the men's side, the Golden Eagles had six impressive players receiving All-Central Valley Conference postseason honors. Jaylan Walton, named Freshman of the Year, was a standout player, earning First Team honors and All-Freshman Team recognition. Keasean Bazlie also made the All-Freshman Team, while Jose Martinez was named to the All-Defensive Team and received Honorable Mention.
The success of the West Hills College Lemoore men's basketball team extends beyond the conference awards, as the program has reached a significant milestone this season. For the first time since its inception in 2018, the Golden Eagles are headed to the Northern California Regional Playoffs.
As the No. 22 seed, West Hills Lemoore traveled to No. 11 Cosumnes River College for a Round 1 game at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Fans and supporters of the Golden Eagles are encouraged to come out and show their support for the team as they make history on the court.
West Hills College Lemoore is proud of the accomplishments of both its men's and women's basketball teams and looks forward to watching them continue to achieve great success both on and off the court.