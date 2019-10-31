West Hills College Coalinga’s Psychiatric Technician program has been ranked 3rd in the state for successful Psychiatric Technician Licensing Examination pass rates.
Graduates from the program achieved a pass rate of 87.5% on the recent California Board of Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric ranking of schools for 1st time test takers’ pass rates.
"This accomplishment shows the dedication of our faculty to create exceptional world-class learning opportunities for the students of West Hills College Coalinga, the citizens of Coalinga and the greater Central Valley as a whole,” said Dr. Jamail Carter, WHCC’s Dean of Career Technical Education. "I'm thrilled to see the efforts of our faculty reap a harvest of strong student pass rates on the California Psychiatric Technician Licensing Examination."
West Hills College Coalinga’s Psychiatric Technician program aims to prepare students for employment in state hospitals or rehabilitation and treatment centers. Students learn basic nursing skills and psychiatric principles in order to interact with and care for individuals.
For more information about the program, visit https://www.westhillscollege.com/coalinga/degrees-and-certificates/psychiatric-technician/ or call (559) 934-2000.
