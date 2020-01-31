The West Hills Community College Foundation welcomed two new board members to its board at its Jan. 24 meeting and also renewed the membership of several expiring board members.
The board is comprised of nineteen community and college representatives who guide and direct the organization, which oversees scholarships and fundraising for the West Hills Community College District.
“I am lucky to work with a talented and driven board,” said Alex Perez, Executive Director of the Foundation. “They understand how important education is to transforming the lives of people here in the valley and that we need donors to help make that happen. I want to thank them for serving our students, staff and faculty.”
Caroline Garcia and Tim Lourenco are two new board members and were welcomed at the meeting. Ernest Drewry, Kylee Henderson, Valerie Keller, and Laura Mendes were elected as officers at the meeting.
The Foundation Board is comprised of the following members:
Ann Stone – Community Director
Klytia Burcham – Community Director
William Bourdeau, C.P.A. – Community Director
Steve Cantu – Trustee Director
Kelly Cooper, Ed.D. – Staff Director
Kristin Clark, Ed.D. – Staff Director
Ernest Drewry – Community Director, Treasurer
Caroline Garcia – Community Director
Kylee Henderson – Community Director, President
Rosa Hernandez – Community Director
Valerie Keller – Community Director, Vice-President
Phil Larson – Community Director
Tim Lourenco – Community Director
Laura Mendes-Moore Community Director, Secretary
Jeff Merritt – Community Director
Nina Oxborrow – Trustee Director
Richard Storti – Staff Director
Brenda Thames – Staff Director
Stuart Van Horn, Ed.D. – Staff Director
To learn more about the Foundation, visit https://www.westhillscollege.com/district/foundation/
