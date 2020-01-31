The West Hills Community College Foundation welcomed two new board members to its board at its Jan. 24 meeting and also renewed the membership of several expiring board members.

The board is comprised of nineteen community and college representatives who guide and direct the organization, which oversees scholarships and fundraising for the West Hills Community College District.

“I am lucky to work with a talented and driven board,” said Alex Perez, Executive Director of the Foundation. “They understand how important education is to transforming the lives of people here in the valley and that we need donors to help make that happen. I want to thank them for serving our students, staff and faculty.”

Caroline Garcia and Tim Lourenco are two new board members and were welcomed at the meeting. Ernest Drewry, Kylee Henderson, Valerie Keller, and Laura Mendes were elected as officers at the meeting.

The Foundation Board is comprised of the following members:

Ann Stone – Community Director

Klytia Burcham – Community Director

William Bourdeau, C.P.A. – Community Director

Steve Cantu – Trustee Director

Kelly Cooper, Ed.D. – Staff Director

Kristin Clark, Ed.D. – Staff Director

Ernest Drewry – Community Director, Treasurer

Caroline Garcia – Community Director

Kylee Henderson – Community Director, President

Rosa Hernandez – Community Director

Valerie Keller – Community Director, Vice-President

Phil Larson – Community Director

Tim Lourenco – Community Director

Laura Mendes-Moore Community Director, Secretary

Jeff Merritt – Community Director

Nina Oxborrow – Trustee Director

Richard Storti – Staff Director

Brenda Thames – Staff Director

Stuart Van Horn, Ed.D. – Staff Director

To learn more about the Foundation, visit https://www.westhillscollege.com/district/foundation/

