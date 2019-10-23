The National Council on Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR) has singled out West Hills Community College District for its marketing work during the past year with seven regional marketing awards.
“I am impressed the West Hills marketing department and am honored to lead such an innovative and creative team,” said Amber Myrick, District Director of Marketing, Communications and Public Information for the West Hills Community College District. “Our team has worked hard the past year and I’m happy we continue to be recognized for our efforts.”
WHCCD marketing was recognized with seven regional awards as part of the NCMPR Medallion awards, which draws from entries submitted by colleges in five western states—California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Hawaii.
The regional awards included three golds, one silver and 3 bronzes. WHCCD was recognized with gold for its Winter 2018 edition of West Hills Magazine; West Hills College Lemoore outreach flyers; and its prior learning assessment advertising. WHCCD won silver for a promotional brand video promoting California agriculture and WHCCD’s role in supporting it. The three bronze awards were given for an outreach booklet designed for use at West Hills College Coalinga, West Hills Magazine’s Spring 2019 edition and outreach flyers at West Hills College Lemoore.
