West Hills Community College District Response to COVID-19

“Our board remains committed to educational access and attainment as well as the safety of our students and staff,” said Stuart Van Horn. “I want to extend my appreciation to all students to persist through this disruption and reach their goals and extend my personal thanks to all West Hills employees who have been resilient during this unprecedented crisis.”

The California Community College system, including West Hills, is included in the 16 critical infrastructure sectors as outlined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Because of this, West Hills has planned coverage at all sites specific to essential campus services. To ensure the safety of staff, WHCCD has implemented staggered work schedules and is requiring staff and students to social distance per guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many faculty and staff transitioned to remote work on March 20. Faculty and staff are continuing to serve students online at all campus sites. All campuses are open for students who need to come to campus to secure help in person or use Wi-Fi internet connections.