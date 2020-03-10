West Hills Community College District Essential Elements Series to Tackle Rural Economic Development in Series’ 8th Entry

Registration for the eighth session in West Hills Community College District’s premier policy series—Essential Elements—is now open. The session, Rural Economic Development, is set for April 16 and will focus on the Westside manufacturing sector and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, agriculture and manufacturing) education.
This free event is set for April 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available now and include a free lunch. To register or for more information about the event, visit http://www.essentialelementsseries.com/steam/
“West Hills remains focused on brokering solutions that solve significant regional challenges,” said Dr. Stuart Van Horn, Chancellor of the West Hills Community College District. “Our latest Essential Elements event is an excellent example of our commitment to collaborate with industry, nonprofits, government, and individuals and community economic development.”
This year’s Essential Elements will focus on Economic and Workforce Development for Valley communities. It will include an in-depth exploration of UpSkill learning, training, and apprenticeship efforts, new technologies and manufacturing opportunities, current manufacturing-related success, and statewide awareness of the Central Valley’s contributions.
The session will feature panels, a keynote address and networking opportunities with major players in the field. Panels and speakers will be highly interactive, with the aim of creating a conversation. Panels will cover rural economic development and San Joaquin Valley careers.
The focus of Essential Elements is on action. An action session will be held at the end of the day to outline concrete steps that can be taken to achieve some of the goals outlined during the day.
For questions, contact Kathy Finster at kathyfinster@whccd.edu or 559-934-2141.
