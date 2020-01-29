West Hills College Lemoore can now say that it has joined the ranks of Rotary, with its own Rotaract club. Rotaract clubs bring together people ages 18-30 to exchange ideas with leaders in the community, develop leadership and professional skills, and have fun through service. The club is being guided and sponsored by Lemoore Rotary.
“Rotary is the world’s oldest service club,” said Michael Patterson, President of the Lemoore Rotary. “There are over 10,900 Rotaract clubs, 250,000 members in 184 countries. If you are a member of one club, you are welcome in any club anywhere in the world. This is a wonderful network with a worldwide vision of peace and service. The Rotaract club at West Hills College Lemoore will serve as a great vehicle for service and gives members an opportunity to work together with Lemoore Rotary on many projects.”
The club is swiftly forming into a reality on campus, with paperwork being processed now to make everything official.
In addition to the new Rotaract club, Lemoore Middle College High School—located on the Lemoore campus—was already home to an Interact club, the under 18 outreach organization under Rotary.
That’s part of the reason Holly Willey, a Rotarian and West Hills College Lemoore Business Administration student, was interested in forming the club. Willey was approached by another recently formed service club and suggested to them that they instead form a Rotaract club. The club will be open to students, faculty, staff and administrators on campus.
“Knowing we had an Interact at Lemoore Middle College High School and Rotary in Lemoore, it struck me as odd that we didn’t have a Rotaract,” she said. “It occurred to me that everyone in Rotary have their own obligations and little time to reach out so I figured if someone was going to start one at West Hills College Lemoore, why not me?”
Willey is a long-time Rotarian with a deep connection to Rotary. She and her husband, both Air Force veterans, joined Rotary for a chance to serve their communities and especially homeless veterans.
“A lot of people focus on themselves and what’s going on with their own circle,” Willey said. “Having a Rotaract on campus will help students and faculty broaden their horizons. There are plenty of ways to reach out and help your community. You can give your time to a good cause.”
