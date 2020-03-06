West Hills College Lemoore Paramedic Students to Take Place in Active Shooter Drill

West Hills College Lemoore’s Paramedic program will be partnering with Tachi Palace in Lemoore and several other allied agencies to run a mass casualty incident (MCI) drill at the Coyote Entertainment Center at Tachi Palace on April 3.
The drill will help to prepare the various involved agencies for an active shooter incident and will involve a simulated incident and response.
“Drills like these provide my students a great deal of experience managing what are difficult scenes even for the experienced paramedic,” said Lester Costa, West Hills College Lemoore Paramedic Program Director. “They learn to manage both the patient care concerns along with the logistical roadblocks that are associated with Mass Casualty Incidents. They also learn how to work well with their allied agencies. No amount of classroom lecture or tabletop exercise can take the place of the practical application of their knowledge that takes place in exercises of this nature.”
WHCL paramedic students will focus on the medical aspect of the call and work alongside allied agencies including Tachi Palace security and medical staff, Kings County Fire, Kings County Sherriff SWAT, American Ambulance, Kings County Office of Emergency Services and Adventist Health Hanford’s Emergency Room.
The scenario will focus on an active shooter event in a movie theater.
For more information on the drill, contact Lester Costa at 559-925-3143.