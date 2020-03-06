West Hills College Lemoore Paramedic Students to Take Place in Active Shooter Drill

“Drills like these provide my students a great deal of experience managing what are difficult scenes even for the experienced paramedic,” said Lester Costa, West Hills College Lemoore Paramedic Program Director. “They learn to manage both the patient care concerns along with the logistical roadblocks that are associated with Mass Casualty Incidents. They also learn how to work well with their allied agencies. No amount of classroom lecture or tabletop exercise can take the place of the practical application of their knowledge that takes place in exercises of this nature.”