West Hills College Lemoore will celebrate twelve students as they complete its Paramedic Program at the end of this semester. The ceremony is scheduled for December 3 at 6:00 p.m. in Conference Room 253 at West Hills College Lemoore.

The new graduates will receive a completion certificate and a program challenge coin.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

“This graduation is the culmination of all the sacrifices the students and their respective families have made for the last 18 months in order to complete this program,” said Lester Costa, Director of the WHCL Paramedic Program. “The program is fast paced and very demanding and most have continued to work full time throughout the process. This is also very important to our industry as we continue to experience significant state/national paramedic staffing shortages.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments