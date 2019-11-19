West Hills College Lemoore will celebrate twelve students as they complete its Paramedic Program at the end of this semester. The ceremony is scheduled for December 3 at 6:00 p.m. in Conference Room 253 at West Hills College Lemoore.
The new graduates will receive a completion certificate and a program challenge coin.
“This graduation is the culmination of all the sacrifices the students and their respective families have made for the last 18 months in order to complete this program,” said Lester Costa, Director of the WHCL Paramedic Program. “The program is fast paced and very demanding and most have continued to work full time throughout the process. This is also very important to our industry as we continue to experience significant state/national paramedic staffing shortages.”
