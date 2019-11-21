The West Hills Community College Foundation and West Hills College Lemoore are addressing student food insecurity issues this holiday season with a giving campaign, Fight the Hunger.
The giving campaign is being conducted leading up to Giving Tuesday, an annual global day of giving held being held this year on December 3.
“It is hard for a student to learn when they are hungry,” said Alex Perez, Executive Director of the West Hills Community College Foundation. “When I first came to West Hills, I learned about the food insecurity issues our students are facing. This campaign is another step by West Hills to help our students. We want them to stop worrying about where they’re going to get their next meal and instead let them focus on graduating.”
According to a report by the West Hills Community College District Office of Accreditation, Research, Institutional Effectiveness, and Planning, approximately 73% of students attending classes at West Hills College Lemoore fall into the category of “economically disadvantaged” based on criteria defined by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office. An estimated 13.8% of Kings County’s residents were food insecure according to a 2016 report from Feeding America.
Donating just $5 to the Fight the Hunger Campaign will provide one meal to a student in need.
To help a student in need, visit https://www.westhillscollege.com/district/foundation/giving-and-donations/fight-hunger.php
