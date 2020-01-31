February will mark the celebration of Black History Month at West Hills College Coalinga and North District Center, Firebaugh with a slate of special events.
The celebration will involve a movie night, discussion panels and more.
“Please come and enjoy the rich and uplifting culture of African Americans and Black History,” said Joyce Glaspie, Psychiatric Technician Instructor and event coordinator. “Everyone is welcome and invited to attend! You don’t want to miss these exciting and inspirational events.”
All events are free and open to the public:
• Thursday, February 6, 2020 @ 6pm - Movie Night, West Hills College Coalinga Theater, Free and Open to the Public
• Thursday, February 13, 2020 @ 6pm – Open Mic Night, West Hills College Coalinga Theater, Free and Open to the Public
• Wednesday, February 19, 2020 @ 12noon – Guest Speaker/Panel/Achieving The Dream Event, North District Center Firebaugh Main lobby, Free and Open to the Public
• Thursday, February 27, 2020 4:30pm to 6:00 pm –Cultural Dinning Experience, West Hills College Coalinga Cafeteria, Free and Open to the Public (while supplies last- will have approximately 100 meals available)
• Thursday, February 27, 2020 @ 6pm – Signature Black History Event Guest Speaker/Panel/ Entertainment, West Hills College Coalinga Theater, Free and Open to the Public
For more information, please contact Instructor Joyce Glaspie at 559.904.6387 or glaspiejoyce@yahoo.com.
The community is welcomed and encouraged to attend all events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.