West Hills College Coalinga Rodeo Weekend Set for March 19-22

From March 19 to March 22, West Hills College Coalinga’s rodeo arena will host competitors from teams from across California and Nevada for its annual spring rodeo. The weekend will also feature other rodeo performances including Bad Girls Breakaway Roping and Junior Breakaway Roping.

The WHCC men and women’s rodeo teams will face off against some of the best teams in the West Coast Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association in nine different events ranging from bronc riding to barrel racing.

“WHCC Spring Rodeo is a great event for our institution, community, and region as it brings us all together in support of our WHCC Falcon Rodeo Team which will be competing for a chance to qualify to the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming in June,” said Justin Hampton, Head Coach of the West Hills College Coalinga Rodeo Team.

The action will kick off Thursday, March 19 at 6 p.m. with team roping.

The fun will continue Friday, March 20 with a slack round at 9 a.m. and rodeo performance at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, March 21, slack will be held at 8 a.m.; West Hills College Rodeo Boosters team roping at 1 p.m.; and a calf dressing event and championship finals at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 22, will feature Bad Girls Breakaway Roping and Junior Breakaway Roping at 11 a.m.