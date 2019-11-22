West Hills College Coalinga is looking for its next Alumnus of the Year.
The Office of the President will accept nominations until 5 p.m. on January 24 for the honor.
The nomination form may be picked up on campus, in the Office of the President at 300 Cherry Lane in Coalinga, or downloaded online at https://www.westhillscollege.com/coalinga/documents/whcc-alumnus-2020.pdf
“The alumni and alumnae of our college are our best Ambassadors,” said Brenda Thames, President of West Hills College Coalinga. “They are some of our most loyal supporters and serve as great role models for our current students. The College continues to benefit from their skills and experience as they advance in their fields and make a difference in our communities. This award highlights the very best of WHCC. We recognize an Alumnus of the Year at the commencement ceremony each year to celebrate the achievements of our former students and to inspire the graduates, current students and prospective students.”
To be eligible, nominees must meet certain criteria. Nominees must contribute significantly to their community, state or nation and must demonstrate outstanding achievement in their profession. Nominees must also demonstrate a high level of integrity. All nominees must have also completed at least one semester at WHCC but are not required to be graduates of the college.
Those who wish to nominate an alumnus must fill out the nomination form and include a written letter of no more than 300 words detailing why the nominee deserves the award and information about their professional and educational accomplishments and community involvement. The nomination should also include two references. Additional information, such as a nominee’s resume or press releases about their achievements, can also be included.
The recipient will be notified no later than mid-February and will be presented with the award during May commencement.
