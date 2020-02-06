West Hills College Coalinga Hosts 2nd Annual MESA/Chevron Robotics Challenge

West Hills College Coalinga will host the 2nd annual MESA/Chevron Robotics Challenge on March 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the WHCC Gym. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend to watch the event. Free food, music and entertainment will be provided.

Sponsored by Chevron and hosted by the WHCC MESA Program, the challenge will welcome students from Avenal High School, Coalinga High School, Tranquillity High School and Mendota High School. Students will compete to see who has built the most advanced robot.

“The importance of hosting an event such as the Robotic Challenge is big, not only for our local high school students but for our community as well,” said Zach Soto, Director of the MESA Program at West Hills College Coalinga. “It’s a way to encourage students who show an interest in computer programming, problem solving, and robotics. These students will be our future leaders in the STEM fields.”

The high school teams will battle each other in a series of challenges using Lego Mind Storm EV3 models paid for by Chevron, using their engineering, computer programming, and problem-solving skills to complete each task. The winning school will take home the title of “Robotic Champion.” This year’s defending champions are Mendota High School and Coalinga High School.