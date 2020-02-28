West Hills College Coalinga Career and Job Fair Set for March 19

West Hills College Coalinga, Workforce Connection Coalinga, alongside the City of Coalinga, Fresno County Department of Social Services and CalWORKs, will be presenting a career and job fair in Coalinga on March 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event, which will be held in the West Hills College Coalinga Gymnasium at 300 Cherry Lane, is open to the public and will feature employers from a wide variety of career fields such as truck driving, education, agriculture and law enforcement.

“The Career and Job Fair this year has a large range of careers with the opportunity for job seekers to speak to employers and put a face with the resume,” said Claudia Call, Interim Coordinator – Workforce Grant and the event’s organizer. “In many cases, they may get the opportunity to be interviewed on the spot.”

Event attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of their resume.

For more information, visit http://tiny.cc/WHCjobfair or contact Claudia Call at 559-934-2153 or 559-908-0692 or email claudiacall@whccd.edu.

Businesses and organizations can register for free to be vendors at the event. Register today at http://tiny.cc/WHCjobfair