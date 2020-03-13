West Hills College Coalinga Cancels Spring Rodeo Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Based on directives from Governor Gavin Newsom to limit public gatherings to 250 people or less and notification from several competing colleges that teams would not be competing due to concerns specific to student travel to large events, West Hills College Coalinga has made the decision to cancel its Spring Rodeo this year scheduled to occur at the college’s rodeo grounds between March 19 and March 22. Cancelation decisions were made out of an abundance of caution due to concerns over COVID-19.

“These two factors lead us to the decision to cancel,” said Brenda Thames, President of West Hills College Coalinga. “We understand how disappointing it is for our community, coaches, staff, spectators, and most importantly, the student athletes. Although we share in the disappointment, the safety and health of our students and community is of upmost importance to us. I apologize sincerely to everyone who will be impacted by this cancelation. West Hills College Coalinga has a deep respect for our community and we look forward to hosting community events in the future.”

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Justin Hampton, Coach of the West Hills College Coalinga Rodeo team expressed his appreciation to all those involved with the planning and coordination of the event and communicated the importance of following State driven directives to keep students and our community safe from harm.