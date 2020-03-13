West Hills College Coalinga Cancels Spring Rodeo Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Based on directives from Governor Gavin Newsom to limit public gatherings to 250 people or less and notification from several competing colleges that teams would not be competing due to concerns specific to student travel to large events, West Hills College Coalinga has made the decision to cancel its Spring Rodeo this year scheduled to occur at the college’s rodeo grounds between March 19 and March 22. Cancelation decisions were made out of an abundance of caution due to concerns over COVID-19.
“These two factors lead us to the decision to cancel,” said Brenda Thames, President of West Hills College Coalinga. “We understand how disappointing it is for our community, coaches, staff, spectators, and most importantly, the student athletes. Although we share in the disappointment, the safety and health of our students and community is of upmost importance to us. I apologize sincerely to everyone who will be impacted by this cancelation. West Hills College Coalinga has a deep respect for our community and we look forward to hosting community events in the future.”
Justin Hampton, Coach of the West Hills College Coalinga Rodeo team expressed his appreciation to all those involved with the planning and coordination of the event and communicated the importance of following State driven directives to keep students and our community safe from harm.
“Our rodeo program and the community have worked hard to plan the this event and we appreciate everyone’s efforts. It’s unfortunate the spring rodeo has been cancelled, but to ensure the safety of our students and the surrounding public, West Hills must follow the guidelines and restrictions put out by Governor Newsom.”
Dr. Stuart Van Horn, Chancellor of the West Hills Community College District, emphasized that the health and well-being of the community and the student-athletes is the priority.
“The priority of West Hills and our member schools is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, campus communities, working and volunteer event personnel and all those who attend our intercollegiate athletic events and other campus events,” said Van Horn. “With guidance from California State Governor Gavin Newsom and in collaboration with state and county entities, a decision has been made to cancel the West Hills College Coalinga Spring Rodeo.”