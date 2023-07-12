"Sweet flowers are slow and weeds make haste."
— Shakespeare
Tasks:
- Water camellias regularly to avoid bud drop during bloom season.
- If you have nematode problems in your vegetable garden, summer is the time to solarize your soil.
- Rinse dust off foliage, especially the underside of leaves, to discourage spider mites.
- Wash white flies off plants with insecticidal soap.
Pruning:
- Cut spent canes of caneberries to the ground after harvest. Attach new canes to the trellis for next year’s crop.
Fertilizing:
- Apply high potassium fertilizer once fruit starts to form on pepper, cucumber, sunflower and tomato plants.
Planting:
- A few winter vegetables may be planted by seed this month. Consult the California
Garden Web for more information.
- If not already done, pumpkins may be planted in July.
Enjoy now:
- Annuals and perennials: Russian sage (Perovskia), annual phlox (Phlox drummondii), moss rose (Portulaca), gloriosa daisy (Rudbeckia), marigold (Tagetes), zinnia.
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: daylily (Hemerocallis), tiger lily (Tigridia).
- Trees, shrubs, vines: lantana, oleander (Nerium).
- Fruits and vegetables: peaches, plum, tomatoes, zucchini.
Things to ponder:
- Rebuild water basins around deep-rooted permanent plants; water deeply and less frequently.
- Watch for the bright orange twining stems of the parasitic plant dodder. Remove any affected plants.