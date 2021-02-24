You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Webster resigned due to sickness
0 comments
50 Years Ago in Kings County...

Webster resigned due to sickness

  • Updated
  • 0

Because of “Severe illness” board member Guy Webster resigned from the Hanford Elementary School District board Wednesday evening. His resignation is effective immediately.

Webster was not present, but board chairman Robert Shaw read a statement prepared earlier by Webster. In the statement, Webster said he was moving to Houston to receive treatment for leukemia. Shaw reported that Webster had left for Texas earlier in the day.

— Hanford Sentinel

Feb. 25, 1971

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Food trucks to take over Civic Park
News

Food trucks to take over Civic Park

  • Updated

HANFORD — With a food truck ordinance in place, the city of Hanford is now looking to help local vendors make the most of the ordinance by int…

Jerome Manuel Vierra
Obituaries

Jerome Manuel Vierra

Jerome Manuel Vierra, 77, a lifelong Hanford local was granted his angel wings on January 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

Larry Lawrence Rodriguez
Obituaries

Larry Lawrence Rodriguez

Our beloved brother, uncle, and great uncle Larry L. Rodriguez was born on December 22, 1959 to Lawrence L. Rodriguez and Lydia Goldie Rodrigu…

Johnnie Keller
Obituaries

Johnnie Keller

  • Updated

Johnnie was born Johnnie Mae Paynes on December 13, 1944, in Simmesport, Louisiana to Edward Paynes, Sr. and Gertrude Lee. Johnnie was the fif…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News