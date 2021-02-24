Webster resigned due to sickness

Because of “Severe illness” board member Guy Webster resigned from the Hanford Elementary School District board Wednesday evening. His resignation is effective immediately.
Webster was not present, but board chairman Robert Shaw read a statement prepared earlier by Webster. In the statement, Webster said he was moving to Houston to receive treatment for leukemia. Shaw reported that Webster had left for Texas earlier in the day.
— Hanford Sentinel
Feb. 25, 1971
