'We Believe in Growing' scholarship winners announced

“Agriculture is my biggest passion. I grew up literally living in our almond field,” shared Lemm. “My end goal, career goal, is to become a high school agriculture teacher. I’ve seen my ag teachers teach so many people about the truths of agriculture and I want to do this too.”
Bryce Nagel, a student at Mission Oak High School, plans to major in Mechanical Engineering at Cal Poly or Texas Tech in the fall. He plans to become a Mechanical Engineer in the ag industry.
Nagel joined 4-H at 10 years old. He participated in Livestock Judging, Market Swine, and Trap Shooting. He also attended leadership conferences and camp. Upon entering high school, Nagel joined FFA. He continued to show Market Swine, was a member of the Farm Power and Welding CDE teams, the Ag Banking team, and the Open/Closing competition team. Nagel has also served as the Parliamentarian and Vice President for the Mission Oak FFA chapter.
“I believe that agriculture is one of the leading industries in technologies, and needs to keep pushing forward,” stated Nagel. “My career goal is to find a company, or start my own, where I really enjoy designing and building new items for the ag industry.”
To be considered for the scholarship, students from across the Central Valley submitted letters of recommendation, high school transcripts, and must expect to graduate from high school during the 2020-2021 school year.
