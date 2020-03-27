Water Tower Makeover: How Diego Garcia Prepares for the Future

The project was kicked off in June of 2019, with a completion date set for December 2019. Within a few weeks, the scaffolding and safety nets were in place, and the crews went to work.

“We have control measures in place,” said Henry Agustin, the tower repair project manager. “We have complete protective personnel equipment for our workers. We also have scaffolding built into the structure rated at heavy weights, signed off by the engineers.”

The project was due to finish in December 2019 but saw many setbacks. With the corrosion compromising the towers structural integrity, the crew had to fix it as fast and efficiently as possible.

When the crew finally reached the top of the tank, they realized the corrosion was more extensive than they had immediately planned for. Thus the project was forced to be extended to fix the tank properly.

The tropical climate on the island and the abundance of rainfall makes the job harder for the crews because they often have to stop when the weather conditions become dangerous.