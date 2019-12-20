Waste Management’s operations will be closed on December 25 and January 1 in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Customers with a service day between Wednesday - Friday will have a one-day delay in service and are asked to place their carts out for pickup one day later than usual the week of Christmas and New Year’s.

Customer service is available at 559-834-4070

