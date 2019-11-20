VISALIA — Waste Management’s curbside residential trash and recycling and commercial pick-up schedule will be delayed by one day beginning on Thursday, November 28, and through the remainder of the week in observance of Thanksgiving. All local Waste Management operations will be closed on Thursday, November 28, with normal operations resuming on Friday, November 29.
Waste Management customers in Tulare and Kings County who receive service on Thursday are being asked to place their carts out for service on Friday, November 29 and those who receive service on Friday should place their carts out on Saturday, November 30. Customer service is available at 559-834-4070.
