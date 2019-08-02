OAKLAND/SUN VALLEY, Calif. — Aug. 1, 2019— USA Waste of California, Inc., dba Waste Management, today announced that it has acquired two Harvest Power California, LLC compost facilities located in Tulare and Lathrop, Calif. Each compost site is permitted to take up to 156,000 tons of organics per year.
“As a leader in sustainability, Waste Management is working in the best interest of our customers and the environment,” said Larry Metter, Area Vice President for Waste Management of Southern California. “This acquisition will allow us to expand our organics processing capabilities for our customers and enhance support for state and local diversion goals.”
“We are excited to add the Lathrop facility to our existing composting operations in the Bay Area,” said Barry Skolnick, Area Vice President for Waste Management of Northern California. “It will enable us to serve additional municipalities and help them to comply with state organic mandates as we all work towards diverting organics from the waste stream for beneficial reuse.”
Landscape, food waste and manure are accepted at the Tulare location. The Tulare site offers compost services to Tulare County including Visalia, Porterville and Dinuba, and surrounding communities.
Landscape and food waste are accepted at the Lathrop location. This site serves Lathrop, Stockton, Tracy, Manteca, Ripon, Salida, Modesto, Ceres, Escalon, Riverbank, Oakdale, Lodi, Patterson, Livermore, Pleasanton, Fremont, and surrounding communities.
The transaction closed on August 1, 2019.
