Washington Elementary held its first annual Veterans Day Ceremony on November 8th to honor the Veterans of our community.
Ceremony coordinator, Jennifer Fossett who teaches the TK/Kindergarten combination class at Washington, said, ‘It went off just as perfectly as we had hoped. I am so proud of how hard the students worked to learn their songs and thankful for the support we had from staff and administration throughout the whole process. When the Armed Forces Melody played and Veterans stood with their song, it was an eye opening moment for a lot of kids. I hope that the Washington students with Veterans in their family felt an enormous amount of pride in knowing that the ceremony was for their family member, with or without their presence at the event. “
Fossett, along with the Kindergarten team, coordinated and organized the event with help from Washington staff. Fossett approached Principal Lindsay Hastings last November with the idea and she pledged her full support to the event. Fossett stated, ‘I really wanted to bring a Veteran's Day program to Washington for two reasons. First and foremost, I wanted an opportunity for our community to thank those who have served, and who are serving, by honoring them with our students time and talent. I also was hoping that our students would gain a deeper understanding of a Veteran and see that real people fought for the freedoms we have today.’
Principal Lindsay Hastings said, “When Mrs. Fossett approached me with the idea last year, I knew it was a ceremony we needed to bring to our site. Three of our teachers are Veterans and I think it is important for students to understand the ‘Why’ behind Veteran’s Day and to help them understand how our staff and their family members have impacted the freedoms we have today.”
Students were provided with the opportunities to share stories of their family members who have served in the armed forces and over 130 Washington Patriot family members were honored on the Washington Veterans wall. Fossett said, ‘It was so cool to see students walking up the Veterans Wall during recess after the event, looking for their name, or the names of their friends who were honoring a family member.’’
Various grade levels performed patriotic songs while leadership students narrated the history of Veteran’s Day. Following the ceremony, Veterans and their families were invited to a reception in their honor.
