  Walmart Pickup Tower Technology Delivers More Innovation to Hanford Customers

Hanford – The Hanford Walmart is announcing the arrival of a new Pickup Tower at the Supercenter located at 250 S. 12th Avenue to help make shopping more seamless for customers. The Pickup Tower functions like a high-tech vending machine and can fulfill a customer’s online order in less than a minute. This popular customer convenience is part of Walmart’s commitment to retail innovation that saves customers time and money.
“The new Pickup Tower is a shopping tool with the customer in mind,” said store manager Garry Stidham. “It is convenient, fast, and with millions of items to choose from on our website, we are certain that our Hanford customers will enjoy using it.”
The addition of the Pickup Tower at the Hanford Supercenter is just one of 27 Pickup Towers added to Walmart stores across California over the last year, and part of Walmart’s continued expansion of several customer-focused innovations.
Here’s how Walmart Pickup Towers Work:
1. Simply choose from millions of items available on Walmart.com and select the “Pickup” option at checkout.
2. When the item arrives at your local store, an associate loads it into the Pickup Tower and you will receive a notification.
3. When you arrive at the store, step up to the Pickup Tower and scan the barcode sent to your smartphone.
In addition to Pickup Towers, Walmart will continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by creating a seamless shopping experience that gives them the options to shop when, where and how they want. The following are examples of the customer-focused innovations that have been expanded in California.
● Grocery Pickup - Busy customers love Walmart’s grocery pickup option. It gives them the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without having to leave their cars. The best part: it’s all at no additional cost. Walmart expanded the popular program to more than 60 stores across the state by the end of last year. The company also recently introduced Walmart Voice Order, which allows customers to simply say “Hey Google, talk to Walmart” and the Google Assistant will add items directly to their Walmart Grocery cart.
● Grocery Delivery - Walmart’s convenient grocery delivery service is also proving to be a hit with customers. Walmart added the service to more than 60 stores last year, increasing its coverage area in California.
● FAST Unloader - Today, product is unloaded as it arrives at the store through a complex, highly manual process that has seen little innovation over the last 50 years – until now. A new system in Walmart backrooms- known as FAST-automatically scans and sorts items that come off trucks based on priority and department, allowing associates to spend less time unloading in the backroom and more time on the sales floor with customers. Last year, Walmart expanded the technology to more than 60 stores across California.
● Autonomous Floor Scrubber - The autonomous floor scrubber uses assisted autonomy technology to perform the task of cleaning and scrubbing the concrete floors in stores. The company expanded the technology to more than 40 stores across California last year.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/Walmart1645/ for more news about your Hanford Walmart.