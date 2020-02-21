  Walmart Pickup Tower Technology Delivers More Innovation to Hanford Customers

In addition to Pickup Towers, Walmart will continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by creating a seamless shopping experience that gives them the options to shop when, where and how they want. The following are examples of the customer-focused innovations that have been expanded in California.

● Grocery Pickup - Busy customers love Walmart’s grocery pickup option. It gives them the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without having to leave their cars. The best part: it’s all at no additional cost. Walmart expanded the popular program to more than 60 stores across the state by the end of last year. The company also recently introduced Walmart Voice Order, which allows customers to simply say “Hey Google, talk to Walmart” and the Google Assistant will add items directly to their Walmart Grocery cart.

● Grocery Delivery - Walmart’s convenient grocery delivery service is also proving to be a hit with customers. Walmart added the service to more than 60 stores last year, increasing its coverage area in California.