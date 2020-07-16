VP-47 Participates in Breeze 2020 Black Sea

180115-N-KG618-1183 ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (Jan. 15, 2019) Airman Joseph Harding, assigned to the "Golden Swordsmen" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, guides a VP-47 P-8A Poseidon to park following flight operations. Exercise Sea Dragon is an annual, multilateral exercise that stresses coordinated anti-submarine warfare prosecution against both simulated and live targets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kevin A. Flinn/Released)