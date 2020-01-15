Kings and Tulare Counties – The 12th annual Project Homeless Connect (PHC) is right around the corner and event organizers need the community’s support to serve more than 1,000 people who will be seeking services at the upcoming events.

PHC is a one-day, one-stop event that provides people experiencing (or at risk of experiencing) homelessness a broad range of services and basic necessities, including housing, employment, health and dental care, mental health care, veterans' and social service benefits, legal services, haircuts, hot meals, and clothing.

“Project Homeless Connect events focus on creating an atmosphere of respect. People experiencing homelessness who attend PHC can expect to feel welcome, safe, and appreciated while they are visiting the abundance of booths we plan on having.” Said Leticia Hinojosa, Coordinated Entry Manager and Co-Chair of the Visalia event. “Our goal is for each guest to feel valued and leave the event healthier and happier than when they arrived.” This will be Leticia’s fourth year participating in PHC and second year acting as co-chair.

Three events will be held simultaneously on Thursday, January 23, 2020 and the fourth event will take place in Porterville on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the following locations:

Hanford Thursday, January 23, 2020 Salvation Army

380 E Ivy Street 8:30am – 1:30pm

Tulare Thursday, January 23, 2020 First Baptist Church

469 N. Cherry Street 8:30am – 1:30pm

Visalia Thursday, January 23, 2019 St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

1415 W Center Street 8:30am – 1:30pm

Porterville Friday, January 25, 2019 Grand Avenue United Methodist Church

776 W Grand Avenue 8:30am – 1:30pm

Currently the greatest need for all Project Homeless Connect events is volunteers. We need people to check guests in, serve meals, and do countless other activities that make Project Homeless Connect a success.

If you are interested in signing up to volunteer, please check out our Project Homeless Connect website at www.kthomelessalliance.org/phc/.

If you would like more information, please email info@kthomelessalliance.org.

