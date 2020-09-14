You have permission to edit this article.
Visalia’s population 5,753
Visalia's population 5,753

  Updated
The census bureau today announced the following results:

Visalia, 5753; increase 1,203 or 25.4 per cent.

Modesto, 9,241; increase 5,206 or 129.1 per cent.

Reno, 12,616; increase 1,149 or 10.6 per cent.

The figure on Visalia’s population will prove especially interesting in Hanford where it was believed the eastern rival would outstrip Hanford’s 5,888 figure by several hundreds. As it now proves Hanford leads Visalia by 135 people.

— The Hanford Sentinel

Sept. 15, 1920

