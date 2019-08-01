Visalia Native Serves Those Who Serve in Pearl Harbor

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii –A Visalia native and 2008 Abraham Lincoln High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Barbara Tuttle serves as a Navy boatswain's mate within the U.S. Pacific Fleet area of operations. The U.S. Pacific Fleet is the world’s largest fleet command, encompassing 100 million square miles, nearly half the Earth’s surface, from Antarctica to the Arctic Circle and from the West Coast of the United States into the Indian Ocean.
As a Navy boatswain's mate, Tuttle is responsible for supporting supply and fuel replenishment at sea, upkeep of the ships' exteriors, driving and anchoring ships, and small boat operations.
Tuttle credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Visalia.
“My hometown helped me to appreciate diversity and understand that people from different backgrounds bring different ideas to help us succeed,” said Tuttle.
A key element of the Navy the nation needs is tied to the fact that America is a maritime nation, according to Navy officials, and that the nation’s prosperity is tied to the ability to operate freely on the world’s oceans. More than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water; 80 percent of the world’s population lives close to a coast; and 90 percent of all global trade by volume travels by sea.
Being stationed in Pearl Harbor, often referred to as the gateway to the Pacific in defense circles, means Tuttle is serving in a part of the world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”
The Pacific is home to more than 50 percent of the world's population, many of the world's largest and smallest economies, several of the world's largest militaries, and many U.S. allies. The Navy has been pivotal in helping maintain peace and stability in the Pacific region for decades.
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Tuttle is most proud of earning her Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist qualification.
“I was required to learn the ins and outs of an aircraft carrier, which is challenging and requires a lot of work,” said Tuttle.
Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Tuttle, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Tuttle is honored to carry on that family tradition.
“I have a number of uncles who served, so my sister and I have talked about joining the military since we were kids. As adults, she joined the Air Force while I joined the Navy,” said Tuttle.
As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Tuttle and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.
“Driving ships is the best part of my job, but I enjoy serving at Naval Health Clinic Hawaii because it has given me the opportunity to expand my skill sets and learn new things,” added Tuttle. “Serving in the Navy allows me to help keep the fight away from my home.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.