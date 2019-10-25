Visalia Native Provides Electronic Warfare Dominance for U.S. Navy

OAK HARBOR, Wash. – Airman Alyssa Garcia, a native of Visalia, California, joined the Navy for the opportunity to travel the world.
Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marc Cuenca
Now, nearly two years after joining the Navy, Garcia serves with the "Yellow Jackets" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 138, working with the Navy’s premier electronic attack aircraft at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington.
“Serving at this command gives me the opportunity to travel to cool places,” said Garcia. "I've got to go to Japan, South Korea and Guam."
Garcia, a 2014 graduate of El Diamante High School, is an aviation ordnanceman with VAQ 138, a high-tech electronic attack squadron capable of altering the outcome of any engagement with the EA-18G “Growler.”
“I’m basically responsible maintaining Navy aviation weapons,” said Garcia.
Garcia credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Visalia.
“My mom taught me to be strong because things just happen in life,” said Garcia. "In the Navy, you are away from your family, so that toughness, independence, has helped me in my service."
VAQ 138's primary mission is to conduct airborne electronic warfare while embarked with a carrier air wing. They deploy with aircraft carriers to project electronic attack dominance anywhere in the world at any time. This includes suppression of enemy radar systems, sensor jamming and electronic protection.
The EA-18G “Growler” is the most advanced airborne electronic attack (AEA) platform in production today, according to Navy officials. The Navy invests in advanced “Growler” capabilities to ensure it continues to protect all strike aircraft during high-threat missions for decades to come.
“Seeing a Growler going from maintenance to operational is a very cool experience,” said Garcia.
Serving in the Navy means Garcia is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
A key element of the Navy the nation needs is tied to the fact that America is a maritime nation, and that the nation’s prosperity is tied to the ability to operate freely on the world’s oceans. More than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water; 80 percent of the world’s population lives close to a coast; and 90 percent of all global trade by volume travels by sea.
“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Garcia is most proud of having the ability to become a better leader.
“Becoming a better leader doesn't just help you in the Navy, but it helps you in anything you do,” said Garcia.
As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Garcia and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes contributing to the Navy the nation needs.
“I'm proud to serve in the Navy,” said Garcia. "It gives me a feeling of accomplishment."
