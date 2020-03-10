Visalia family gives back to nonprofit that helped disabled son

There also will be a raffle and silent auction. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales, the raffle, silent auction and beer sales at the brewery will all go to benefit UCPCC’s programs for children and adults with disabilities.

Being this is the second year of this event, Flo says she wants people to understand what UCPCC means to her and her family.

“When it was all new to me, I’m sure I asked the same question just different ways,” Flo says. “And I never came across anyone who wasn’t knowledgeable about what the company was. Either they had a family member who also was going through it or they were just passionate. And if they didn’t know the answer, they found somebody who did know.”

United Cerebral Palsy Central California provides programs for more than 1,100 children and adults with cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome, traumatic brain injuries, and other intellectual and developmental disabilities in seven counties, including Fresno, Kings, Madera, Tulare, Merced, Mariposa and Kern.