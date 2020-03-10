Veterans Corner: Veterans job and resource fair on March 19

It’s Almost Here! The Kings County Veterans Employment Committee is once again hosting a Job and Resource Fair for veterans, military, National Guard, reservists and their dependents and survivors. This year’s fair is Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Hanford Civic Auditorium and will run from 9:30am to 1:30pm, with an opening ceremony starting promptly at 9:00am. The event is a rare opportunity to meet with employers who are ready to hire, and public and private agencies eager to help with training and other services. In one easy location, veterans will learn about the variety of options available to them, including career, training and education opportunities.
Whether you are a veteran seeking a new career or are looking for a first job since separating from the military, you are invited to attend. Bring copies of your resume. If you don’t have one, there will be assistance available in putting one together. Veterans possess a wide variety of outstanding qualities including experience, maturity, leadership, and loyalty making them ideal candidates for job openings. Employers and resource providers can contact Kyle Pennington at (559) 230-4077 or by email at kyle.pennington@edd.ca.gov for more information. The fair is free and open to all.
The Kings County Veterans Service Office can complete the DMV Veteran Status Verification Form for the new California Veteran Designation on your driver’s license and also issues Veteran I.D. cards to honorably discharged veterans. Contact Scott Holwell if you would like to receive periodic veteran’s information by email. There are many state and federal benefits and programs available to veterans and their dependents. To determine if you are eligible for any of these benefits, call or visit our office. We can and will assist you in completing all required application forms. You can get information on the Web from the Kings County Veterans Service Office webpage at www.countyofkings.com/vets.
Scott Holwell, retired Navy Master Chief Petty Officer, is the Veterans Service Officer for Kings County. Send your questions to the Veterans Service Office, 1400 W. Lacey Blvd, Hanford, CA 93230; call (559)852-2669; or e-mail scott.holwell@co.kings.ca.us.