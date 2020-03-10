Veterans Corner: Veterans job and resource fair on March 19

It’s Almost Here! The Kings County Veterans Employment Committee is once again hosting a Job and Resource Fair for veterans, military, National Guard, reservists and their dependents and survivors. This year’s fair is Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Hanford Civic Auditorium and will run from 9:30am to 1:30pm, with an opening ceremony starting promptly at 9:00am. The event is a rare opportunity to meet with employers who are ready to hire, and public and private agencies eager to help with training and other services. In one easy location, veterans will learn about the variety of options available to them, including career, training and education opportunities.

Whether you are a veteran seeking a new career or are looking for a first job since separating from the military, you are invited to attend. Bring copies of your resume. If you don’t have one, there will be assistance available in putting one together. Veterans possess a wide variety of outstanding qualities including experience, maturity, leadership, and loyalty making them ideal candidates for job openings. Employers and resource providers can contact Kyle Pennington at (559) 230-4077 or by email at kyle.pennington@edd.ca.gov for more information. The fair is free and open to all.