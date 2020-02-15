Valley Women Honored for Community & Ag Involvement

Four women have been selected as the 2020 honorees for the Common Threads Award. These four San Joaquin Valley women have strong agricultural backgrounds and are active participants in their communities through philanthropic endeavors and community service. The Common Threads Award recipients for 2020 are:
• Jeannine Campos Grech, Fresno County
• Arlene Simas, Kings County
• Frances Squire, Fresno County
• Debbie Wise, Kern County
Here is the biography of Kings County's Award recipient Arlene Simas.
Arlene Simas is the daughter of Apolinario and Maria DaRosa, a Kings County area dairy family. She was raised on the family farm located in the Hanford area. Arlene worked on the dairy along with her siblings. She met the love of her life, Louie Simas, who was a neighbor and lived only a mile from her home. They married and had two sons, Steve and Stanley, and a daughter, Teresa. Arlene juggled the demands of being a dairyman's wife, taking care of a special needs child/adult, and raising two other children all while being active in the schools where her children attended, the dairy industry, her church, and the local garden club. She was her husband's life-long working partner and best friend. Arlene and Louie Simas supported and were the first to donate cows to every Festa; distribute food to needy families at Christmas; and visit the sick and elderly in the hospital. Arlene is the first person that you would go to if you needed help on a project; raise money for the community; or pray for someone's needs because she never says no. She leads by example, doing her job without drawing attention to herself. Arlene has always contributed to her church and her community because of her giving spirit, not for the accolades or status of being involved in the community. Arlene has always placed others before herself.
The honorees will be recognized at a special luncheon on Thursday, March 26 at the International Agri-Center in Tulare. The 24th Annual Common Threads luncheon will begin at 11 a.m. and will feature award-winning Fresno State wines, a raffle and the Common Threads Award presentation. Tickets are $50 per person if purchased by March 16; $60 per person starting March 17. Net proceeds raised from the luncheon support the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation (Ag Leadership), Ag One Foundation and charities of the honorees' choice.
Common Threads is a collaborative effort of Ag Leadership, Fresno State's Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology and the Ag One Foundation. For more information or to register for the event contact Emily Lazzerini at Ag Leadership, (831) 585-1030; or Shannon Fast at Ag One (559) 278-4266.