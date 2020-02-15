Valley Women Honored for Community & Ag Involvement

Arlene Simas is the daughter of Apolinario and Maria DaRosa, a Kings County area dairy family. She was raised on the family farm located in the Hanford area. Arlene worked on the dairy along with her siblings. She met the love of her life, Louie Simas, who was a neighbor and lived only a mile from her home. They married and had two sons, Steve and Stanley, and a daughter, Teresa. Arlene juggled the demands of being a dairyman's wife, taking care of a special needs child/adult, and raising two other children all while being active in the schools where her children attended, the dairy industry, her church, and the local garden club. She was her husband's life-long working partner and best friend. Arlene and Louie Simas supported and were the first to donate cows to every Festa; distribute food to needy families at Christmas; and visit the sick and elderly in the hospital. Arlene is the first person that you would go to if you needed help on a project; raise money for the community; or pray for someone's needs because she never says no. She leads by example, doing her job without drawing attention to herself. Arlene has always contributed to her church and her community because of her giving spirit, not for the accolades or status of being involved in the community. Arlene has always placed others before herself.