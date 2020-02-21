USS Wichita Sailors Recognized at 62nd Daytona 500

“One of my favorite things to do is to be able to meet and thank the men and women serving in the military when they come to see us race,” said Kurt Busch, winner of the 2017 Daytona 500. “It’s always one of the highlights of my day.”

Once the order was given to vacate the track, the Wichita Sailors all headed back to Pit Row, where they talked with the pit crews and saw how quickly and efficiently each team member did his or her part to get the car back on the track as fast as possible.

The Wichita Sailors noticed how many similarities there were to a NASCAR team and a ship’s crew in the Navy. Every team has the drive and motivation to meet the goal of finishing on top. Each member of the team has an important role, and it’s essential that each one knows how to support each other, their driver, and the goal.

LCS is a highly maneuverable, lethal and adaptable ship designed to provide focused support to anti-submarine warfare, mine warfare, and surface warfare missions. LCS integrates new technology and capability to affordably support current and future mission capability from deep water to the littorals.