USS Washington Completes First Deployment

NORFOLK (NNS) -- The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Washington (SSN 787) returned from its maiden deployment to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk, Feb. 11.

Under the command of Capt. Gabriel Cavazos, Washington returns from a deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility where it executed the chief of naval operations' maritime strategy by supporting national security interests and maritime security operations.

“I could not be more proud of what my team has accomplished,” said Cavazos. “This team has given their all throughout our workups and execution to be ready to accomplish the ship’s maiden deployment. They faced adversity together by creating innovative solutions and had an incredibly successful deployment.”

Washington arrived at Naval Station Norfolk to the greeting of more than 500 friends and family members who showed their support with cheers and handmade welcome home signs.

Sonar Technician (Submarine) 1st Class Jason Beyers, assigned to USS Washington, was overjoyed to see his family after completing what will likely be his last deployment before retiring.

