USS Ross Departs the Black Sea

BLACK SEA (NNS) -- The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) began its southbound transit from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea Dec. 28 after conducting maritime security operations.
While in the Black Sea, Ross conducted a series of maritime patrol operations to enhance regional maritime stability, combined readiness, and naval capability. Additionally, Ross made scheduled port visits to Constanta, Romania and Odessa, Ukraine.
“Our operations in the Black Sea are a clear and tangible demonstration of the inherent flexibility and capability of our naval forces,” said Cmdr. David Coles, commanding officer of Ross. “This allows us to maintain presence where and when we need it.”
This is the eighth time a U.S. Navy ship has conducted operations in the Black Sea in 2019. The ship entered the Black Sea on Dec. 15th to strengthen interoperability with NATO allies and partners and demonstrate the collective resolve to Black Sea security.
The U.S. Navy routinely operates in the Black Sea consistent with international law, including the Montreux Convention.
U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.
