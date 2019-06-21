PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (NNS) -- The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88), along with the “Easyriders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37, Detachment One, returned to Pearl Harbor following a deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, June 13.
Since departing Pearl Harbor in January, Preble participated in multiple exercises with international allies throughout the Indo-Pacific region, strengthening global relations and partnerships while maintaining combat readiness.
"I am incredibly proud of the Preble crew and all they’ve accomplished over the last few months," said Rear Adm. Daniel Dwyer, commander, Carrier Strike Group 9. "They safely and professionally operated in a variety of complex environments throughout the Indo-Pacific, including the South China Sea."
Along with the USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19), Preble participated in the Langkawi International Maritime Exposition on the island of Langkawi, Malaysia, where the ship’s crew hosted tours and a static helicopter display at the air show. Preble also participated in a cooperative deployment with the Royal Australian Navy and Republic of Korea forces, as well as a training exercise with the Philippine navy. Returning to Malaysia, Preble hosted the U.S. Ambassador to Malaysia along with Malaysian dignitaries for a traditional breaking of the fast meal in celebration of the holy month of Ramadan.
“We were so happy to host the breaking of the fast on our flight deck,” said Cmdr. Leonardo Giovannelli, Preble’s commanding officer. “We are the first U.S. Naval vessel to do so, and it was an honor to serve as ambassadors to our friends in Malaysia. It was a truly unique experience for everybody.”
While in 7th Fleet, Preble also supported the John C. Stennis Strike Group.
"I am so proud of our crew and everything they have accomplished over this deployment,” said Giovannelli. “We were able to accomplish an impressively wide range of operations flawlessly due to our crew’s professionalism and flexibility. This deployment tested our ability to operate independently, seamlessly integrate into strike group operations and strengthen ties with our allies, and be ambassadors for our great nation. Our dynamic team performed flawlessly at every level.”
Preble is home ported in Pearl Harbor, and this marks her second homecoming from deployment in as many years.
U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy. U.S. 3rd Fleet works constantly with U.S. 7th Fleet to complement one another and provide commanders capable, ready assets across the spectrum of military operations in the Pacific.
