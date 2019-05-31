SAN DIEGO (NNS) -- Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), including a detachment from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71 “Raptors,” returned to its homeport of San Diego, following an around the world deployment to all six geographic Fleet areas of operation as part of the John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group, May 28.
John C. Stennis Strike Group, consisting of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, Destroyer Squadron 21, USS Spruance (DDG 111), USS Stockdale (DDG 106) and USS Chung Hoon (DDG 93), departed their respective homeports in October and November of 2018.
“I cannot put into words how impressed I am by this crew of dedicated men and women. They are true professionals,” said Capt. Robert T. Bryans Jr., Mobile Bay, Commanding Officer. “Their commitment to accomplishing the mission is the reason Mobile Bay achieved success as Air Defense Commander. Their commitment to each other is how we accomplished the mission safely and effectively. I could not be any more proud of them than I am today.”
While in 7th and 5th Fleets, Mobile Bay conducted strategic operations and exercises including Operation Inherent Resolve and Intrepid Sentinel, while interacting with foreign militaries such as the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy, the French Navy, and the Royal Australian Navy. While in 6th Fleet, the ship participated in dual carrier operations with the USS Abraham Lincoln Strike Group as well the French Navy and the Spanish Navy. In 4th Fleet the ship participated in exercises with the Colombian Navy.
U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy. U.S. 3rd Fleet works constantly with U.S. 7th Fleet to complement one another and provide commanders capable, ready assets across the spectrum of military operations in the Pacific.
