USS Michael Murphy Supports Maritime Interdicton Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 25, 2019) Senior Chief Fire Controlman Ryan Patricio, part of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy's (DDG 112) interceptor team, boards the ship's rigid-hull inflatable boat after a low profile vessel was sighted by an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the "Easyriders" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37. The Michael Murphy crew kept the suspicious vessel in sight until the suspected smugglers and the vessel were turned over to the crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) who conducted a law enforcement boarding. Michael Murphy is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations. 

 U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin R. Pacheco

PACIFIC OCEAN (NNS) -- PACIFIC OCEAN – While conducting routine operations in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the "Easyriders" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37, embarked aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), sighted a low profile vessel on July 25.

As the helicopter approached the craft, a hatch opened on the top of the vessel and three passengers were seen jettisoning objects from the boat. Assisted by vectoring from helicopter, Michael Murphy’s interceptor boat collected the jettisoned items and approached alongside the low-profile vessel.

Michael Murphy was able to communicate with the vessel informing them to remain in sight.

Michael Murphy remained alongside the suspicious vessel until U.S. Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Midgett (WMSL 757) arrived on scene.

The Coast Guard boarding team determined the jettisoned material tested positive for cocaine. Approximately 2,100 pounds of cocaine – some that was jettisoned and retrieved by Michael Murphy’s crew and some found aboard the vessel by the Coast Guard – was seized. Three suspected smugglers were taken into custody by the Coast Guard.

“From our air detachment and interceptor boat team to the men and women aboard the ship, everything came together to conduct the identification, interception, and approach,” said Cmdr. Christopher Forch, commanding officer aboard Michael Murphy. “The handoff to USCGC Midgett was smooth and successful – a true team effort by two agencies.”

Michael Murphy is currently deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations, following its participation in exercises UNITAS LX and Teamwork South 2019 in Valparaiso, Chile, from June 24-July 3.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments