USS Lassen Chief Named Independent Corpsman of Year

ARABIAN SEA (NNS) -- Chief Hospital Corpsman Quintin Bright, currently deployed aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82), was selected by the Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (COMNAVSURFLANT) as the Surface Independent Duty Corpsman (IDC) of the Year for 2019.
Originally from Charleston, South Carolina, Bright was chosen out of 132 IDCs for his hands-on knowledge, his role as an operational health advisor to senior leadership, and for maintaining the health and morale of Sailors assigned to the Lassen.
In the corpsman community, the title of IDC carries a great deal of responsibility and is known as one of the most demanding specialties in the corpsmen rate.
“The biggest challenge is always supporting the command and the mission, while doing right by your patients at the same time,” said Bright. “The position of IDC is one of the most strenuous assignments. Whether performing routine checkups or rendering emergency care on the battlefront, IDCs play an essential role in the success of Navy Medicine.”
Hospital corpsmen perform medical care throughout the fleet, but IDCs are trained beyond the ordinary enlisted medical professional. Becoming an IDC requires an additional 13 months of training at the Surface Warfare Medical Institute, where experienced corpsmen learn to function as the sole medical support for personnel on isolated platforms, such as ships and submarines where medical facilities are not readily available.
“Other than school, most of the training required is platform-based,” said Bright. “We are required to take an annual 15-hour ‘Continuing Medical Education’ class and ‘Advanced and Basic Life Support’ course to keep current.”
The annual COMNAVSURFLANT IDC of the Year Award was established to recognize excellence in the Navy’s highly trained enlisted health care providers who operate at sea worldwide and without the direct supervision of a licensed physician.
“Winning this award means a lot to me,” said Bright. “It represents all the hard work put in to ensure that Lassen Medical is the best on the waterfront.”
As the Lassen medical program manager, he trained the crew of over 300 in trauma and tactical combat casualty care, allowing Sailors to manage trauma patients in critical condition. With Bright as IDC, Lassen met the challenge to deploy with 100 percent Individual Medical Readiness.
“You don’t see many hospital corpsmen in the fleet at sea doing the things that he does on a daily basis," said Master Chief Tyrone Jiles, USS Lassen command master chief. “He is integrated in all of the training teams and stands watch as a Combat Information Center Watch Officer in Combat Information Center. This is a watch normally stood by a junior officer, and we are certainly happy to have him leading the charge onboard the Lassen.”
Bright remains humble and stated that the key to his success is teamwork onboard Lassen.
“I wouldn’t have this honor without my team doing such a great job,” said Bright. “I would like to give a big thanks to my corpsmen for all their hard work as they continue drive to better themselves, which gives me the inspiration to continue to push for greatness.”
The Navy's Hospital Corps consists of more than 30,000 active-duty and reserve Navy hospital corpsmen who deploy with Sailors and Marines worldwide. Navy Medicine personnel deploy with Sailors and Marines, providing critical mission support aboard ship, in the air, under the sea and on the battlefield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.