USS Harry S. Truman Wins the Golden Anchor Five Years In A Row

ARABIAN SEA (NNS) -- The Career Development Team aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) achieved the 2019 Retention Excellence Award, the “Golden Anchor” award, for the fifth year in a row.

The REA is awarded to commands in the Navy who meet certain bench marks for retention excellence under the command information program review, which accesses the effectiveness of Truman’s career development program annually.

“The benchmarks for the award fall into three main zones of affiliation,” stated Navy Counselor First Class Jesse Lind. “Zone alpha is personnel with zero to six years of service and requires a 55 percent retention, zone bravo is six to ten years with 65 percent and zone charlie is 10 to 14 years with 80 percent.”

Of the 11 aircraft carriers in the Navy, Truman is only one of four carriers awarded the Retention Excellence Award for 2019.

“The persistent hard work and sustained superiority our Career Development Team produces on a daily basis should not be taken lightly, as the Navy continues to raise the benchmark considerably each year,” said Navy Counselor Master Chief Angela Keen, the departmental leading Chief Petty Officer of Truman’s Administrative department.