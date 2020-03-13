USS Harry S. Truman Rowing to Victory

Brandt said she set daily goals for herself to achieve her end goal.

“The most I rowed in a day was about 65,000 meters, which took a total of seven hours over the course of the day,” said Brandt.

According to Brandt, having goals like this can also help personally and professionally.

“Having a goal to work toward makes the deployment go faster,” said Brandt. “I just think it’s important for people to continue to have personal goals.”

The month-long Concept 2 competition was the first of its kind for Team Truman, as it was made up of exclusively military teams. Although the team had participated in challenges organized by the company in the past, this was their first military-only challenge.

Whether on the flight deck, in the hangar bay, or below decks, Team Truman managed to row to victory while deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.

“I knew we were going to win it,” said Anderson. “That’s why I entered us in the challenge. I mean, that’s just the way the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike group is. We want to be the best at everything.”